$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Emerson Electric posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

Shares of EMR opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

