$0.62 EPS Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. PRA Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.25 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

PRAA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 175,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,544. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.51.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $107,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock worth $311,015. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 30.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,608,000 after purchasing an additional 394,841 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,014,000 after buying an additional 108,128 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 67.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 715,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 287,797 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 659,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 382,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

