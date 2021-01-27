-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.32). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 194.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Stephens raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 193,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,860. The company has a market capitalization of $994.22 million, a P/E ratio of -38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

