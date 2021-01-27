$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.46. Commercial Metals posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.