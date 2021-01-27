$0.46 EPS Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter.

NLSN traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. 240,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,819. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.