-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 615.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 30,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UBX traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,575. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $324.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

