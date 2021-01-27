-$0.34 EPS Expected for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Chiasma reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

CHMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Chiasma stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $246.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

In related news, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $106,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chiasma by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Chiasma by 692.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chiasma by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chiasma in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

