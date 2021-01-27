$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.31. ON Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $36.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27.

In related news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at $15,024,848.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 73.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 13.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.