$0.23 EPS Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.08. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 739.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 74,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $26.84. 23,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $30.01.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

