$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Great Ajax posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Great Ajax by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 1,266.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 62.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 15.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJX opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $240.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.78.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

