$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.25. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

EVOP traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. 28,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,466. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock worth $4,471,500. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in EVO Payments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 221.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.