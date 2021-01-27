-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.54 million.

Several analysts recently commented on OSMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OSMT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.40. 13,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.21. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $275.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.