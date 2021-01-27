$0.13 EPS Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $23.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 46.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.47. 3,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.