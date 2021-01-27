-$0.12 EPS Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,694.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,476,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,747 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 558,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 14.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,427,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 436,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 70.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 849,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 350,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 176.7% in the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 415,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

