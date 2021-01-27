$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.23. Chevron reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $89.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

