$0.07 EPS Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Information Services Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.29 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on III shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Information Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:III opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.39 million, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.11.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.