Zoetic International Plc (ZOE.L) (LON:ZOE) Shares Gap Up to $85.00

Zoetic International Plc (ZOE.L) (LON:ZOE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.00, but opened at $88.50. Zoetic International Plc (ZOE.L) shares last traded at $90.90, with a volume of 1,937,809 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.20. The company has a market capitalization of £176.48 million and a PE ratio of -16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Zoetic International Plc (ZOE.L) Company Profile (LON:ZOE)

Zoetic International Plc, a vertically integrated CBD company, researches, develops, produces, and sells cannabidiol (CBD) consumer products and other hemp derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers oral CBD tinctures and CBD gummies, as well as softgel, massage oil, and skincare products.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetic International Plc (ZOE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetic International Plc (ZOE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.