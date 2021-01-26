Zeusshield Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,380.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $240,061.92 and approximately $1,380.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.15 or 0.00777646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00048614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.68 or 0.04247501 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

