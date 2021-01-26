Zetacoin (ZET) Market Capitalization Reaches $105,391.06

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $105,391.06 and $6,135.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,002.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.30 or 0.01332087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00542864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00043020 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002425 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,327,193 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

