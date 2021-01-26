Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Cowen

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $134.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.78.

NYSE ZEN opened at $147.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $6,139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,095,743.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,096.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,638 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,396. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $87,161,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $66,376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 5,080.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after purchasing an additional 282,806 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Zendesk by 21.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,352,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 51.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,298,000 after purchasing an additional 250,452 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

