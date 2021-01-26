Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to “Buy”

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

ACH stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 71,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,395. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.