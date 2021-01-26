Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Hold

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

SBRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,330,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 431,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 256,580 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

