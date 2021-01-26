Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Mercantile Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

MBWM opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $467.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 507.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 46.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 100.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

