Zacks Investment Research Lowers LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSL Property Services PLC provides residential property services. The company’s principal segments consist of Estate Agency and Related Services and Surveying and Valuation Services. It services consists of residential sales, lettings, surveying, conveyancing, advice on mortgages ,non-investment insurance products, valuations and panel management services, asset management and property management services. LSL Property Services PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:LSLPF opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. LSL Property Services has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

