Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRP. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $526.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.98%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 399,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 71,637 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $176,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

