Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.186 dividend. This is a boost from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

