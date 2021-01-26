Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) to Hold

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Aytu BioScience stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. Aytu BioScience has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. Aytu BioScience had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Aytu BioScience will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,333,334 shares of Aytu BioScience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aytu BioScience by 200.0% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aytu BioScience by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aytu BioScience by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

