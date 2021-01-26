Zacks Investment Research Lowers 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.09.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $191.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.81 and its 200 day moving average is $146.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.74 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $964,812.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at $132,727,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $5,107,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,738 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,321. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in 10x Genomics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in 10x Genomics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in 10x Genomics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

