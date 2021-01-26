Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DWHHF has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.23.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.58 million during the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 145.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.