Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

EADSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB raised Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $26.09 on Friday. Airbus has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

