Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report $200,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the lowest is $150,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $260,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $680,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590,000.00 to $740,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $60.47 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $60.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Prothena by 88.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Prothena by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $13.77 on Friday. Prothena has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $549.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

