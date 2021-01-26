Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Patrick Industries posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Patrick Industries stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.10. 2,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,815. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

In other Patrick Industries news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $875,515.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 286,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,459,410.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,654,864 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 132,810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

