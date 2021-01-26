Zacks: Brokerages Expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.45.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,722,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $146.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.