Zacks: Brokerages Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.37. FormFactor posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.65 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $48.52 on Friday. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $493,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,104 shares of company stock worth $2,892,288. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in FormFactor by 58.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in FormFactor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 392.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

