Zacks: Brokerages Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Associated Banc also posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $147,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 152.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 66,848 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 93.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 16,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

ASB opened at $19.20 on Friday. Associated Banc has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

