Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. American Software reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 million.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on American Software in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. 10,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.66 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838 over the last 90 days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in American Software by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

