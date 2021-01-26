Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Akamai Technologies reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $111.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.37. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

