Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to Post $1.46 EPS

Analysts predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.58. WEX posted earnings of $2.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $8.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.94.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,177. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 25.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 32.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $197.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.