Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) to Announce $4.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) to report earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Watford’s earnings. Watford reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 626.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watford will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Watford.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $239.33 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in Watford by 33.6% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 303,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watford by 135.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 70,467 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watford in the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Watford by 102.9% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 27,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watford stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $689.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. Watford has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

