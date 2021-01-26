Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to announce sales of $468.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.60 million. Rexnord reported sales of $491.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.86 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,161,020.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rexnord by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Rexnord by 17.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 100.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 939,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RXN opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

