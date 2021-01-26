Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.03 Million

Analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to post $91.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.88 million. Regional Management reported sales of $97.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $367.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.34 million to $368.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $380.60 million, with estimates ranging from $373.80 million to $387.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.62 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE RM opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $327.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33.

In related news, Director Roel C. Campos acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $52,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,751.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $191,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 416.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 499.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

