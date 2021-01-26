Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.92. 1,448,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 74,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 34,134 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

