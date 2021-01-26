Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to post $128.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.65 million. Euronav posted sales of $320.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $819.45 million, with estimates ranging from $809.80 million to $829.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $205.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million.

EURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,933. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Euronav by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,291,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $105,467,000 after purchasing an additional 430,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 432,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 67,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

