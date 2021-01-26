Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 239.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

