Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.06. Abiomed reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $348.32 on Friday. Abiomed has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $353.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.45 and its 200 day moving average is $288.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

