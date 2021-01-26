Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.56 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 360 DigiTech in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 161.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 360 DigiTech (QFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.