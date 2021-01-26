Zacks: Analysts Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.10). Viasat reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $554.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Viasat by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Viasat by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. Viasat has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,150.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

