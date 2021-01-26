Zacks: Analysts Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $561.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will report $561.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $607.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $534.60 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $580.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

CG opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

In other news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

