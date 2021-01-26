Zacks: Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.94 Million

Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post sales of $126.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.20 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $298.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $404.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.33 million to $442.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $926.08 million, with estimates ranging from $774.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEAS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

