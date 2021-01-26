Zacks: Analysts Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $654.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post $654.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $665.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $644.00 million. ITT reported sales of $719.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 122.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in ITT by 175.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. ITT has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.